Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Cut by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Sysco by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,080. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,846,480. This represents a 26.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,519. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $82.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Melius assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

