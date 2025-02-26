Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

JPM opened at $257.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $719.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

