Trex (NYSE:TREX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

TREX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

TREX stock opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. Trex has a 52-week low of $58.68 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

