Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIOV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.69. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.83 and a 12 month high of $102.53.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.