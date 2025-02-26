Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIOV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.69. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.83 and a 12 month high of $102.53.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.