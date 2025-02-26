Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 328.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ball alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.