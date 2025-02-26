Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 596.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in APA by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in APA by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 696,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,071,000 after buying an additional 115,249 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in APA by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,125,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after buying an additional 269,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in APA by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 400,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on APA from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,391 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,292.08. This trade represents a 54.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. APA’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

