Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 833.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 591.2% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ducommun from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of DCO opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $903.87 million, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.68. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 409,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,488,050. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

