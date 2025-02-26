Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,782,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,761 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,798 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,457,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,666,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,087,000 after acquiring an additional 869,727 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

