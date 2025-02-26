Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $32,000 Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 238.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

