Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1,081.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $41,567.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,589.68. The trade was a 49.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

