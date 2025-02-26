Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 484,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 440.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEGA opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average is $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.11. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $71,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,226.40. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,840. The trade was a 11.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,989. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEGA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

