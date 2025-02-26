Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 544 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $29.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

