Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 26,695.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 30,967 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $299.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.87. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.34 and a fifty-two week high of $300.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.06, for a total transaction of $595,428.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,155.96. This trade represents a 18.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.95, for a total transaction of $347,746.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,180.70. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,469 shares of company stock worth $1,264,818. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $313.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.33.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

