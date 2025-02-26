WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson downgraded WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. WaFd has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of WaFd by 983.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in WaFd by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in WaFd by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in WaFd by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in WaFd by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

