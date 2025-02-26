Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,423,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $232.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

