Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $3.13 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.7% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 49,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 42,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $811.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.26.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $657.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $648.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.49, for a total value of $238,503.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,068,173.34. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $538,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,535 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,325. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 812,422 shares of company stock worth $525,534,818 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

