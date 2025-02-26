Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 58.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $249,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,612,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.75 and a fifty-two week high of $98.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.03.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

