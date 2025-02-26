Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stake Decreased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Xylem by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,719,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Xylem by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after buying an additional 691,618 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Xylem by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

NYSE XYL opened at $128.13 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.26 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.19. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

