1,826 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,826 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in MicroStrategy by 746.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 979.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 782.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR opened at $263.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.80. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 3.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

