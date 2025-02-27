3,024 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPEF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $514,000.
Shares of NASDAQ JPEF opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $70.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95.
The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
