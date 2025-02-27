3,964 Shares in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Post by 13.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,480,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Post by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Post by 780.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $726,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,501 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,491.14. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $989,994.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,711.50. The trade was a 23.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,174,605 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Post Price Performance

Shares of Post stock opened at $113.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.62 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

See Also

