AdaptHealth Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,503 put options on the company. This is an increase of 53% compared to the average volume of 2,939 put options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AHCO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

AHCO stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 41,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 727.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 124,404 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 92,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 361.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 141,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 39.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 154,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

