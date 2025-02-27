Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Sells 54 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.4% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $258.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $723.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

