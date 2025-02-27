Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMS opened at $113.66 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.75 and a 52-week high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.44.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile



Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

