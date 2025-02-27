AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AerCap alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AerCap by 66.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 279,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,503,000 after acquiring an additional 112,084 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in AerCap by 18.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 350,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,236,000 after acquiring an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,601,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after purchasing an additional 282,980 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

AerCap Stock Up 0.7 %

AER stock opened at $102.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.94.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.