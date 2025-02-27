Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives $63.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,400,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT opened at $63.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

