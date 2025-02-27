Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,639,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $63.98 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

