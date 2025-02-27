Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) versus SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) Head-To-Head Analysis

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) and Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SolarBank and Alternus Clean Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarBank $52.15 million 2.29 -$2.56 million ($0.22) -17.05 Alternus Clean Energy $20.08 million 0.00 -$69.46 million N/A N/A

SolarBank has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SolarBank and Alternus Clean Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

SolarBank presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. Given SolarBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SolarBank is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

Profitability

This table compares SolarBank and Alternus Clean Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarBank -10.64% -15.19% -6.41% Alternus Clean Energy -447.25% N/A -56.54%

Summary

SolarBank beats Alternus Clean Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarBank

(Get Free Report)

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Alternus Clean Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alternus Clean Energy, Inc. operates as a power producer. It develops, installs, owns and operates utility scale solar parks in America and Europe. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded by Vincent Browne in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

