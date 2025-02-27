ALX Oncology (ALXO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect ALX Oncology to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.96. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.
In other ALX Oncology news, Director Rekha Hemrajani acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,150. The trade was a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,443 shares of company stock worth $23,309. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
