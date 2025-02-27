Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Amarin Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. Amarin has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 58,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amarin by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 29,992 shares during the period. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

