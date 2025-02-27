Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,025 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.2% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $214.35 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
