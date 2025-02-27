Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.99 and its 200-day moving average is $205.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
