American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter. American Outdoor Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at -0.360–0.240 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. On average, analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $16.38 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

