American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $200.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 84.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.96.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

