Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Stake Lowered by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 329.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 144,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA YYY opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Amplify High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $560.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.85.

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

