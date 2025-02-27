Analysts Offer Predictions for Targa Resources Q1 Earnings

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. US Capital Advisors cut Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.43.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $198.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.53.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,555,510.24. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $5,750,856.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,731,100.98. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 156,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 376,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 298,429 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

