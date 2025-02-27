Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target at $51.43

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 19,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $503,021.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,021. The trade was a 38.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 15,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 171.4% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAY opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $867.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

