Analysts Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Target Price at $42.40

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCNGet Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.27.

Several research analysts have commented on DOCN shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOCN

DigitalOcean Stock Up 7.5 %

NYSE:DOCN opened at $43.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $157,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,641.60. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 12,498 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,699,920. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,255 shares of company stock worth $790,163 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN)

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.