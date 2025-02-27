Analysts Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Target Price at $42.40

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.27.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on DOCN shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOCN

DigitalOcean Stock Up 7.5 %

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

NYSE:DOCN opened at $43.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $157,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,641.60. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 12,498 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,699,920. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,255 shares of company stock worth $790,163 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.