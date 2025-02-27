Analysts Set Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Price Target at $127.00

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lear by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 240.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $97.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $147.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.19.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Analysts predict that Lear will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

