Analysts Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target at $22.30

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $56,253.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,543,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,740,683.32. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,207 shares in the company, valued at $13,661,038.57. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,936 shares of company stock worth $1,341,184. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 96.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 237.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 604.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

LBRT stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

