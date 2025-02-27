Analysts Set RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Price Target at $26.46

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.46.

RXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RXO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RXO from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

RXO stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXO. Creative Planning acquired a new position in RXO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RXO by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RXO by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in RXO by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 593,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 237,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in RXO by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 852,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 409,055 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

