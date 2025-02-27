Analysts Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price at $124.15

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.15.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $104.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $97.69 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 165.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19,988.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 106,936 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

