Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANGI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Angi from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Angi from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Angi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

Angi Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ANGI opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. Angi has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 724,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 732,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 158,662 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

