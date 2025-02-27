Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share and revenue of $44.64 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

ARCT opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $449.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.62. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

