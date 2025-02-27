Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $110.68 and a 1-year high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Creative Planning lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

