Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $17.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.73.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of ASAN opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,334,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,847,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,031,186.03. This represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $591,228.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 733,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,931,992.05. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 723,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,068 over the last 90 days. 63.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,166,000 after purchasing an additional 937,726 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Asana by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,574,000 after buying an additional 438,057 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $38,966,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,743,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,350,000 after buying an additional 261,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

