Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,911 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYLD. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SYLD opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Stories

