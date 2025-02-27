Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 512,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $153.92 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $147.20 and a 52 week high of $214.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OC

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. The trade was a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.