Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 188,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Avantor by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Shares of AVTR opened at $17.22 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

