Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 33.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Balchem by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth $220,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 12.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 301,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCPC opened at $172.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $137.69 and a 12-month high of $186.03.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.08). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Balchem’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

